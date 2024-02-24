A baby girl who has a twin sister wanted to know how her husband would differentiate her from her twin sister

She threw the surprising question at her mother and wanted an answer in a video which went viral on TikTok

Many TikTok users said the girl was serious since she did not want any confusion when she gets married

A baby girl threw a surprising question at her mother and the short video has gone viral on the internet.

In the funny clip shared by @dr_kunda_md, the baby girl who is a twin asked how her husband would differentiate her from her sister.

The girl wanted to know how her husband would identify her. Photo credit: TikTok/@dr_kunda_md.

Source: TikTok

When she asked the question, her mother was taken aback a bit, and she did not provide an immediate answer.

The baby girl asked the question with so much seriousness as if the whole thing was giving her some concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

TikTok users who saw the video took to the comment section to react in funny ways.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacts as girl throws a surprising question

@Chimmy said:

"Her hand gestures to show the seriousness of her question."

@Hajj Nazeer commented:

"She doesn’t want confusion."

@Lily said:

"He will tell the difference in the behaviour. Tinta always asking questions Chipo is always in her own world."

@listerchikwa said:

"Tinta reasons beyond her age. So smart."

@So-Phia commented:

"Tinta thinks about the future. Very sharp."

@user3924510967863 said:

"The husband topic is serious."

@user3839531259033 said:

"Because even me I don't know which one is Chipo and Tinta."

@Faith Luteta said:

"This hubby thing is getting serious."

@tu_lumbe said:

"I'm also a twin...I once asked that question and mummy said " your husband will have a password that you and him only know."

@Love said:

"She’s asking important questions."

Mum shows off her twin babies

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a blessed mother took to social media to showcase her twin babies, who look so much like her.

In the video which she shared on TikTok, she was spotted in the midst of the kids as they played together.

The babies have cute skin colour and amazing dark hair, like their mother, and a lot of people admire them.

Source: Legit.ng