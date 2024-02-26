Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that winning the Carabao Cup was his most special trophy in his 20-year career

The Reds clinched the cup with a late header from Virgil Van Dijk, despite missing some of their key players

Klopp spoke after the match and claimed that this was his best achievement so far, even after lifting the Champions League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that winning the Carabao Cup was his most special trophy in his 20-year career as a coach.

The Reds clinched the cup with a dramatic late header from defender Virgil Van Dijk, who rose above the Arsenal defence to nod home a corner in the 89th minute, BBC reported.

Klopp was ecstatic. Photo credit: Getty Images. Note: For illustration purposes. Depicted persons have no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Liverpool players and fans, who had endured a tense and tight game against the Gunners.

Klopp had rested some of his key players, such as star forwards Mohammed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who had scored 45 goals between them in the season.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He also gave a chance to some young and fringe players, who were impressed with their performance and resilience.

Klopp spoke after the match and claimed that this was his best achievement so far, even after lifting the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool.

In his words:

"In my 20 years, this is easily the most special trophy. I couldn't care less about my legacy. I was not here to create one. This was so special. What happened here was absolutely insane, these things are not possible. The team, a squad, an academy full of character. I am so proud I could be part of that tonight. The craziest thing is, we deserved it. We had lucky moments, they had lucky moments. The boys showed up, it was really cool."

See X post in that regard:

Liverpool defeats Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup 2024 final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Virgil van Dijk headed home deep into extra time to win the Carabao Cup for Liverpool in a captivating final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25.

Just two minutes before a penalty shootout, Van Dijk rose highest at the near post to power home a winner, sending Liverpool fans into celebration.

It is the 10th time Liverpool will win the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng