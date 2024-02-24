A Nigerian man who went to a tricycle shop made a video to lament the high cost of the popular vehicle

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said the tricycle, popularly called Keke, now sells for N2.6 million

He attributed the rising cost of the vehicle to the scarcity of the dollar and lamented that it might keep rising

A man was left in shock after he went to a Keke shop and was told it now costs N2.6 million to purchase one.

He said it was a sad development that tricycles are now beyond the reach of some people in Nigeria.

He said Keke now sells for N2.6 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@unclenasco.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by @unclenasco, the man said he had gone to the shop to stand as a surety for someone who wanted to buy at a hire-purchase.

He said he refused to be the surety when he heard the price of the vehicle because he was not sure if the rider would be able to pay such an amount.

He wrote:

"Keke is now sold for 2.6 Million Nigerian Naira and 1 dollar is now 1,800 Naira. Things are getting worse every hour of the day. Is this how we are going to continue?"

The man attributed the rising cost of Keke to the scarcity of the dollar and the forex crisis Nigeria is currently battling.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the high cost of Keke

@Agbawo said:

"Wetin dey keke way we no fit manufacture for Nigeria? It is time for us to move to manufacturing."

@Narsty1120 said:

"I bought keke in 2022 for 1.2m"

@Ken said:

"I bought this same Keke for the purpose of a higher purchase in 2020 at the cost price of 630k."

@Genuis_Starseed saod:

"Last two weeks cement Was 5,800; today 11,500. Having a dollar then and selling it now will give you the same purchase power."

Man overloads his Keke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Keke rider loaded 13 empty water tanks on his tricycle, but he struggled to ride with it on a bumpy street road.

The 13 tanks were loaded and tied on top of the tricycle, overshadowing its small size.

Many Twitter users who have seen the video said the keke rider took a huge risk with the number of tanks he loaded.

Source: Legit.ng