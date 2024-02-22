A video of a UK girl who can switch between British and Nigerian accents has gone viral on TikTok

The girl, who has dual heritage, demonstrated her impressive linguistic skills by speaking in both accents at the same time.

Viewers were amazed by her ability to speak Yoruba, a Nigerian language, fluently despite living in the UK

She speaks in British accent. Photo credit: @sullyheart/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also spoke Yoruba, one of the major languages in Nigeria, fluently and confidently.

The video as shared by @sullyheart_ has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who were stunned by her talent and praised her for embracing her cultural identity.

Watch the video below:

