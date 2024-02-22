A video that showed two Nigerian women fighting with sticks in a market over the space for their goods went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady tried to build a roof over her shop, while the other woman stopped her

The reason for the fight was that the roof would block the view of the upper shop’s products

A video that captured a fierce fight between two Nigerian women in a crowded market over the space for their goods became a viral sensation on TikTok.

The video showed how the women wielded long wooden sticks and exchanged contacts in an attempt to ignite their dispute.

The ladies were fierce. Photo credit: @dordor/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Women fight over shop spaceWomen fight over shop space

The cause of the fight was that one woman, who had a shop on the lower level, tried to build a roof over her shop to protect her goods from the sun and rain.

However, the other woman, who had a shop on the upper level, stopped her from doing so.

She claimed that the roof would block the visibility of her shop and prevent potential customers from seeing her products.

The video as shared by @dordor sparked various reactions from TikTok users, who commented on the video with their shock, amusement, and sympathy for the women. It has also gathered over 12,000 likes, comments and views from TikTok alone.

Watch the video below:

Lady fights with mother-in-law over front seat of husband's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a married man has revived the age-long debate on who a man should allow to sit in front of his car between his wife and his mother.

The man in question was seen escorting the mother to the car where his wife was already seated in the front seat. He then proceeded to ask his wife to come down from the car and sit at the back while his mum sits in the front seat.

Amid the argument between the man and his wife, a male bystander who watched the drama unfold, argued that the wife ought to be the one sitting in the front seat.

Source: Legit.ng