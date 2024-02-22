An Igbo woman shared a TikTok video of a luxurious mansion estate in her village, challenging the common perception

The video offers a virtual tour of the opulent compound, highlighting its rural yet affluent setting

Viewers were left astounded by the lavish architecture and verdant environment of the mansion

A lady from the Igbo community captured the attention of many online when she posted a video that revealed a multimillion-naira mansion estate nestled in her village.

The brief video clip, uploaded by @ifenkilimmadiche on TikTok, highlighted a stunning compound set within a rural backdrop.

The lady was happy. Photo credit: @ifenkilimmadiche/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Throughout the short yet enthralling video, she guided viewers on a virtual tour of the opulent estate, underscoring its location not in Lagos city but in her native village.

She made it clear that this grand abode was located in her place of birth, countering any notions that it might be situated in the affluent Banana Island district of Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The footage offered glimpses of the estate’s exquisite architecture, featuring intricate designs and verdant surroundings.

Online users were left astonished, with numerous individuals voicing their amazement and inquisitiveness about the presence of such extravagant homes in a village setting.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Mychris said:

“This year 2024, will be more great for igbos and more development.”

Bensononyebuchi said:

“They never see anything. My own will be ready before December 2024. so I’m open to any #igbovillagemansion challenge this coming December.”

@Zoe_ Efr wrote:

“But my awe be say banana island na still some Lagosians village.”

@AsaAhanna commented:

“This mansion look like 3 brothers building. I love this forever igbo babe.”

@Chisom Okorie comment:

“I don’t even know how to start expressing the love I have for my Igbo Brothers and my Igbo sisters Igbos one love.”

20-year-old becomes latest landlady, builds house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.

In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

Source: Legit.ng