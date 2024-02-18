A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a yam seller who peeled yams for sale and left them on a bare floor

In a video, she confronted the woman who was so remorseful and apologetic over the unhygienic act

Many netizens who watched the video commended the yam seller for understanding that her actions were wrong

A yam seller got tackled by a Nigerian lady at a market over an unhygienic practice at her stand.

The lady identified as @donia_nalita on TikTok filmed the incident and shared it online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Lady confronts yam seller at marketplace Photo credit: @donia_nalita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Yam seller criticised for unhygienic act

The yam seller was first seen in the video peeling yams and placing them on a bare floor at a marketplace.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Donia believed it was very unhygienic to place the yams on the floor especially since they were meant for public consumption.

She decided to film the moment and share the video online to educate netizens about the importance of maintaining hygiene at all times.

However, on second thought, she believed that it was best to confront the seller and let her know that her action was unhygienic.

Donia confronted the yam seller who began packing the yams into a bowl immediately.

The seller acknowledged her wrongful act, apologised and promised not to repeat such act.

Donia narrated in the video:

"I went to the market and I saw something that really made me shiver. This mama put woman cut yam and poured it on the ground in the market on the bare floor where people are walking around.

"I decided to record it and educate people on the kind of food that we eat but on a second thought I said No let me go back and confront her because the change will start will her then others will learn."

Reactions trail video of unhygienic yam seller

Many social media users tackled Donia for raising her voice despite the fact that the seller accepted her wrongs and was already being apologetic.

@ronkefhaj said:

"She's wrong ma but you were not supposed to talk to her in such manner nah. Anyways good job."

@mimibeed said:

"You get luck say no be me be that woman. You can't correct without shouting."

@user97834303067436 reacted:

"On a normal the suffering in this country has made our immune system to be more stronger than pain itself."

@leeza0125 said:

"Even though she will wash it she was wrong something that goes into d mouth."

@mo_chukwu reacted:

"This is how my mom was sick after eating rubbish in market, and I spent so much to treat her. May God help us in this country."

@sunybee89 said:

"You did very well by not showing her face thanks very much no body is above mistakes."

@chilesweetness1 said:

"Madam rest. She realized her mistake and apologized. You still Dey shout up and down. Mtcheeeww,. Thank God say man no be God ooo."

@anibestchoice added:

"Everyone de shout can’t u talk to her normal she de normal na she de cut yam put for ordinary ground even a child will not do that."

Man shows off 'mama put' in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man called Azeez has taken sweet Nigerian jollof rice to the streets of London, putting the rare taste on the lips of many Oyinbo people.

In a photo shared on Twitter by @IamOlajideAwe, some Oyinbo people could be seen as they lined up to buy food from the restaurant. In a short chat with Legit.ng reporter, Azeez said he started the restaurant with one other person, but that he now runs it alone.

Azeez said: "I'm from Lagos, Surulere. We live in London so we decided to bring food to the city. We were two when we started but now, I'm running myself." When @IamOlajideAwe shared the tweet, it generated interest from Nigerians who commended the hustling spirit of the man. Nigerians quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to express their views.

Source: Legit.ng