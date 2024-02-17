A lucky Nigerian lady has displayed all the luxurious gifts and cash she received from her boyfriend

While sharing the video via TikTok, the Igbo lady revealed that her boyfriend was from the Hausa tribe

Reacting to the video, many Nigerian ladies expressed their desire to start dating Hausa men because of the gifts

A beautiful Igbo lady who is in a relationship with a Hausa man has captivated netizens on TikTok.

The lady identified as @young_xtephanie on the platform displayed all the flashy gifts she got from her man from late November till December last year.

Lady flaunts luxurious gifts from Hausa lover Photo credit: @youngxtephanie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares how Hausa boyfriend spoils her

The proud lady disclosed that her man spoilt her with over N2 million cash, two expensive wigs, and took her shopping on different occasions in less than two months.

While sharing the clip, she used one of the popular singer, Flavour’s hit song ‘Nwunye Odogwu’ as the audio background.

She captioned the clip:

“POV: You are an Igbo girl dating a Hausa Man. This is just late November to December. Hausa and Igbo combo>>>."

Reactions trail video of spoilt Igbo lady

The video triggered lots of reactions from netizens who begged the lady to link them up with a Hausa man.

Oma said:

“God when ooo.”

@sant b said:

“First bus tomorrow to Abuja to find my Hausa ODOGWU.”

@purity ammie said:

“Awwww.”

Trying to heal said:

“Where'd you order him from sis.”

Ella_of_the_good_life_ said:

“This wedding suppose loud o baby.”

Preshy AD said:

“Chineke is this a sign.”

@faithpeter3830 said:

“@danielomotayo2694. see am ba we too the hausa get doings abeg.”

Qwin Amaka reacted:

“@SOMTOCHUKWU come oi.”

@vickie-brownie said:

“@Dee__stylees 2024 update done drop.”

@opuruiche nwanyioma said:

“God am I a spoon.”

Ola Mide commented:

“Hausa way asap.”

Snapchat: Vinnipia14 said:

“God I see what your doing for others.”

That girl_dimma said:

“Abeg which side u see am.”

LOVER NO said:

“Abeg I need Hausa man too I no want aboki.”

Sommie said:

“We can't relate.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng