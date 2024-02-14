A lady working with a modelling agency has shared the transformation of a girl she met in the streets

In an intriguing video, she revealed how she met the girl in Lagos and turned her into a global model

Netizens who watched the video have shown interest in the comments section with many wishing to become top models

A model scout and development manager for a prestigious modelling agency in Africa has shared the transformation of one of her models.

The lady identified as @fathia.b.lawal on TikTok shared a video showcasing how the young girl from the streets made it big.

Street girl becomes international model Photo credit: @fathia.b.lawal/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young girl becomes global model

The model scout revealed that she had gone to scout for people fit to be models in Oshodi Lagos state and met a young lady.

According to her, she exchanged contact with the young lady and they started talking afterwards.

They scheduled a meeting, and she took her statistics including pictures of her, and sent them to her agency.

They liked the young lady, invited her to their agency and she became a pro model.

Fathia revealed that the lady’s first global debut was for Prada, eventually, she started modeling for other big brands like Valentino.

Reactions trail video of model's transformation

Netizens have shown so much interest in becoming models in the comments section of the video.

Ada Armstrong said:

“Make una scout Amanda the icon° she don too try dal we sef have try for her.”

Alwaysfresh reacted:

“Come to ondo state there's a guy In adeyemi college of education gate roaming around.”

Goodness and mercy reacted:

“PIs check me out, l've been so interested in models.”

The_Real_Darasimi reacted:

“My sister just thin anyhow for house.”

Jhayne said:

“Must I be tall and slim?”

NORA | THE CONTENT CREATOR said:

“Neo life nor Dey let person know real one for Benin.”

Patrick Amarachi Promise said:

“Amanda the icon.”

VERA said:

“I’m tall and slim I'm interested please.”

Rob Thomas said:

“How do I reach you, there is a girl like this exactly.”

CLOUD said:

“Please scout me, i would love to be a model too.”

Watch the video below:

