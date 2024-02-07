A Nigerian lady made some labourers happy as she served them delicious food without taking money from them

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady showed how excited the labourers were when they were eating her food

She said the gesture made her happy, and a lot of TikTok users who saw the clip also appreciated her

A lady has been praised by many social media users because of how kindly she treated construction labourers.

In a heartwarming video shared on TikTok by @king__mitchy, the beautiful lady met the labourers at a construction site.

The lady said it made her happy to give food to labourers. Photo credit: TikTok/@king_mitchy.

She brought out a nicely cooked jollof rice and chicken and served it to the labourers free of charge.

She maintained that the gesture to the construction workers made her very happy.

Her words:

"This made me sooooo happy!! Shout out to all hustlers worldwide!!! God bless your hustle."

The video attracted many comments from her followers, with many of them heaping praises on her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady feeds labourers for free

@Sammie said:

"Who go give me free food? If you like come with TG Omori no problem."

@Taylor Kinney commented:

"Omo e be like tomorrow morning I go begin go site oo."

@Remy_@ commented:

"These boys go always give you maximum till them work finish."

@De_Great_Jaja commented:

"Though she’s chasing clout but she still put smile on their faces."

@King Ramsey remarked:

"The last guy chop two chicken...Dat dance step pas one chicken. It pays to be good."

@Lalah said:

"This kind food dey sweet pass the one way person dey chop alone seff."

@Donprince Nation said:

"No be my uncle wey say him dey Canada be this."

@Zico Florish commented:

"Just to make someone smile, you went this far God will go far to make you smile."

@Cyril Acid Jnr commented:

"The world is full of nice people. If you can't find one, you can be one."

