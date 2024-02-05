Some Nigerians who relocated to the UK have packed their things and returned to Nigeria after a while, a man claims

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said many of his colleagues who live in the same house have returned to Nigeria

He therefore advised Nigerians still planning to relocate and live in the UK to prepare properly before coming

A Nigerian man insisted that one should plan well before relocating to the UK.

According to him, some people who moved to the UK are no longer there as they have packed their things and returned to Nigeria.

The man said some people returned to Nigeria from the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@tonynwazuoke.

Source: TikTok

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man, @tonynwazuoke, showed some rooms previously occupied by Nigerians are now empty.

He showed a room which he said belonged to a Nigerian lady who has now returned to Nigeria.

While he did not specify the reason why his colleagues returned to Nigeria, the man implied that it could be due to hardship.

He therefore said there is a need to plan and have money for rent before relocating.

He captioned the video.

"Before coming abroad, plan it very well. At least hold your house rent for 6 months."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says some Nigerians are running back from the UK

@Vintage Rachel commented:

"We try and tell people back home it is a different kind of struggle here. They don’t believe it. Those who don’t hear will feel."

@Ross Fisher commented:

"Why are folk so annoyed? All he is saying is to think it through before you move to another country. The same thing happens with British people in Australia."

@bree5299 reacted:

"Don’t mind the haters in the government. They should be angry with the government not you."

@Temiloluwa said:

"It’s not everyone who went back to Nigeria can’t afford rent. Some realized they were really living large back home."

Mand shows his working conditions in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living and working in Canada said the country might not be as easy as people think it to be.

In a video he posted on social media, the man made it clear that the weather where he lives is -30 degrees.

Some people who reacted to the video told the man to consider coming back to Nigeria if Canada was hard.

Source: Legit.ng