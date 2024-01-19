A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show what she found in a meat pie she bought at a park

In a trending video she shared, the meat pie was cut into two to show its inside which had jollof rice

While many people tackled her for expecting better from a meat pie she got at N50, others found it hilarious

A Nigerian lady has cried out online after she saw jollof rice inside a N50 meat pie she bought.

She took to TikTok to display the meat pie and its contents.

She said she bought the meat pie at a Lagos park. Photo Credit: @theabisola

Source: TikTok

The food vlogger's six-second video revealed that she bought the rice at a Lagos park. At the time of this report, her video has amassed over 199k views.

Many netizens trolled the lady, wondering if she expected anything less from something sold to her at that amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some shared their experience in a similar situation.

Watch the video below:

People shared their thoughts on the rice meat pie

Danny said:

"I think u should buy more then remove the rice and eat the rice alone."

Goddess_angel said:

"I'm I the only one that is scared to buy meatpie 200 ...the day one man told me his meat pie is 100# I no gree buy ooo. Make I see only potato inside."

promise tylor said:

"Me I no fit hide it again, na me dey sell that flour rice pie."

Prazido said:

"U bought it for 50 nair, what were u expecting."

Anyssah said:

"The fact that it looks so good on the outside… how person wan know."

SASBOY said:

"With 50 naira ? Na okro soup suppose Dey inside."

Ololade said:

"Why you sef go buy 50 Naira meat pie."

Meg | Food, Herbs & Spices said:

"But let’s not lie, let’s not steal. They tried for fifty Naira."

Man finds yam inside meat pie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had lamented after finding yam inside his meat pie.

In a video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man said there was no single meat in the pie. He said:

"It is meat pie that I bought but all I see inside it is yam and no single meat. Why didn't they give me palm oil to eat the pie?"

According to @instablog9ja, the man bought the meat pie in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng