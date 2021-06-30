Wetin You No Go See For Lagos? Massive Reactions as Man Laments after Seeing Yam Inside Meat Pie
- A Nigerian man has lamented discovering yam inside meat pie he bought in the Ikodoru area of Lagos state
- In a video that was shared on social media, the man could be heard complaining that there was no single meat in the pie
- Nigerians on social media couldn't stop laughing and they advised the man to manage it, saying meat is now costly in the country
A disheartened Nigerian man has lamented on social media after buying meat pie and discovering yam inside the pastry.
In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the man said there was no single meat in the pie.
He said:
"It is meat pie that I bought but all I see inside it is yam and no single meat. Why didn't they give me palm oil to eat the pie?"
According to @instablog9ja, the man bought the meat pie in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.
See the hilarious video below:
Nigerians can't stop laughing to the video
Many Nigerians on social media joked about the man's situation as they flooded the comment section of the post.
@_nedu said:
"Yam way don cost?? Them try for you oh."
@samanthaflorie commented:
"How much you buy am?"
@mrs_hardheyhorlah said:
"All those N50 meatpie they sell inside wheelbarrow. Enjoy jare."
@thatbrowngirln wrote:
"Bros, things cost, no vess."
Lagos commercial bus with shower as brake spark reactions
In other news, photos of a Lagos commercial bus popularly known as Danfo with a showerhead as its brake clutch generated reactions among Nigerians.
A man took to Twitter to share the weird bus body part.
@Davidchibike wrote:
"There is nothing you cannot see in Lagos, especially inside danfo."
In the images he shared, the driver applied the shower head like it was a normal car brake.
Source: Legit