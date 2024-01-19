A couple who has an uncanny resemblance to Davido and his wife Chef Chioma has caused a frenzy online

In the video, Davido's look-alike sang to his girlfriend who looked like a slimmer doppelganger of Chioma Adeleke

The video shared via the TikTok app has left netizens in awe of their remarkable similarity in looks

A young couple on TikTok has sparked reactions online with their striking resemblance to Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke and wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The couple whom netizens referred to as a 'throwback' of Davido and his wife could be seen in the video performing the singer’s hit song ‘IF’.

Couple with striking resemblance to Davido and Chioma Photo credit: @vikkistar.com/TikTok.

Davido and Chioma’s look-alike performs and dances in video

In a video shared by @vikkistar.com on TikTok, Davido’s look-alike tried to emulate the singer's mannerisms, playfully turning his head and licking his lips while Chioma look-alike acted like a video vixen.

Their contagious energy while performing and moving to the soulful rhythms of the singer's heartwarming song “IF” sparked a frenzy online.

Video of Davido and Chioma’s look-alike sparks reactions

Netizens in the comments section were in awe over the duo's striking resemblance to the popular celebrity couple.

@user3392091616023 said:

“Davido and Chioma low key.”

@chidimmadimma153 said:

“Davido don post you.”

@issabellaabby said:

“I thought is chiomale imagination wan kee this girl.”

Dominicebere75 said:

“Wow.”

Pretty Joy said:

“Love it.”

Sexxy Stainless said:

“How come the two met?”

@chinnybay87 said:

“Waiting dey happy here small Chioma and small davido.”

@gracehenry662 reacted:

“Davido and chioma throw back.”

@lily said:

“She look like Chioma.”

Watch the video below:

Sabinus calls lookalike to take photos with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video shows the moment comedian Sabinus spoke to his look-alike at an event. Recall, Sabinus and his look-alike, Mr Cultivator made headlines hours ago after they met each other at an event.

However, some netizens claimed that Sabinus ignored the young man and they dragged him for not recognizing his efforts. A recent video shared by Sabinus on Instagram has debunked such speculations as the duo smiled with each other and even took photos.

Mr Cultivator while standing with Sabinus was facing another direction when Sabinus beckoned on him to face the camera. Sharing the video via Instagram, Sabinus hinted to fans in his caption that they met at Owerri, and he truly had an exciting time.

