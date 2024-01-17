A techie shared a video teaching people about WhatsApp read receipt, a feature on the global messaging app

The read receipt feature on WhatsApp ticks a message twice when it has been delivered and read by the recipient

He said many people still don't know how to turn on and off the read receipt feature on WhatsApp

A man shared an informative video teaching people about the WhatsApp read receipt.

The WhatsApp read receipt is a feature that ticks a message twice in blue check marks, showing the sender that the message has been received and read.

The man taught people how to turn off WhatsApp read receipts. Photo credit: TikTok/@decotechie and Getty Images/ SOPA Images / Contributor.

In the video he posted, @decotechie said one can turn off the read receipt so that other users won't know if they have received and read a message.

He said some users on the WhatsApp messaging platform still don't know how to disable this feature.

He explained that it can be turned off by going to settings, tapping the privacy button, finding the read receipt and turning it off.

According to WhatsApp:

"If you don't see two blue check marks, a blue microphone, or Opened next to your sent message or voice message, you or your recipient might have disabled read receipts in the privacy settings."

Watch the video below:

Reaction to cool WhatsApp feature

Some netizens who reacted to the update noted that they already had the read receipts turned off.

@Barbz said:

"I have been using turn-off read receipts for three years now."

@Lobus commented:

"I don’t have read receipts."

@KellyDobiz said:

"But you can’t see people who viewed your status."

@WONUOLA said:

"Lol…..I don off read receipt for more than 2 years now."

@user9435522814336 said:

"Every body know that one for this world bros."

WhatsApp announced a new feature

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mark Zuckerberg announced another update for WhatsApp for Android and iOS phone users across the world.

This latest update will let the messenger app users set up group chats without having to come up with a name.

WhatsApp ranks first on the list of the most popular global mobile messenger apps, with an estimated 2.7 billion monthly users.

