A man who claimed to be once rich said he had a good life before things turned around for worse for him

The man said he moved with the high and mighty during his good days as he mentioned Wizkid was his friend

In proving he knew the Essence's crooner well enough, he said Wizkid had a pet goat many years ago

A man who was once rich and owned a big boutique shared his story of enjoyment before he got broke.

Speaking with a content creator (@swager_.1), the man said he was very close to Wizkid when he had money. He added that the musician may not recongnise him anymore because of his looks.

Supposed Wizkid's friend

The man name-dropped other celebrities like Patoranking. To prove that he knew Wizkid well, he mentioned when the musician had a goat pet.

The former millionaire said that the chains around the goat's neck were from Italy and made from rose stones.

He told people to tag Wizkid, that he was not lying. People who watched his videos said he must have been through a lot.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Diamond cash said:

"Wizkid help this man please."

Come Closser said:

"This life Man U go make it again."

Reagarvey said:

"Wizkid buy that goat when him and shatta wale get issue him carry the goat go Ghana talk say na shatta wale."

Joan oyana said:

"Please ask him what happened to him let’s learn from his story."

Vibes Lord said:

"Real wizkid fan know say he buy one goat that time.......... No be new thing."

Stella said:

"American I really kwn these guy from Ghana wer my nails shop is n a cool n nice guy is been I while I saw him."

Meeky cruise said:

"This man no wizkid but life hit am."

