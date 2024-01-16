A hiring officer on X has shared her struggle in selecting suitable candidates from a staggering pool of over 600 applicants

Expressing concerns about the challenges, she sought opinions from netizens on potential solutions to address the issues at hand

Netizens maintained that the problem was from their organisation, alleging that they were avoiding training prospective staff

A Human Resources (HR) representative on X recently has expressed her frustration at the daunting task of selecting qualified candidates from a staggering number of applications.

With over 600 applicants vying for the job opening, the HR department faced a significant challenge in narrowing down the pool to just 20 candidates due to the lack of qualifications.

Company struggles to hire 20 good job applicants FG Trade, valentinrussanov/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

HR's challenge in selecting qualified candidates for a job opportunity

Acknowledging the difficulties encountered during the selection process, the HR representative, known as @seyithemie on X raised an important question about finding solutions to overcome these challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The HR department is actively seeking ways to address the underlying issues and enhance the recruitment process.

She wrote;

“Over 600 job applications yet we struggle to find 20 good candidates. There are issues. How do we solve them?”

Netizens offer solutions to HR's struggle

Netizens have shared their opinions on how to solve the HR department's struggle.

Yrthim reacted:

“At the risk of being presumptuous at your saying "there are issues", I will point out that the issues include companies/organizations no longer wanting to invest in training. They want "ready-made" people for positions in a world full of graduates with no jobs to get experience.”

FAV TECHNICAL RECRUITER said:

“There are no perfect candidates. We make them perfect!”

@Jojo_Amandy said:

“Except you dey find 25-year-old with 30 years experience! Few people I've hired/co-hired in my life had zero experience BUT GUESS WHAT! They were the best at what they did. I just needed to be sure of their motivation & dedication. IF you're not ready to train, DON'T COMPLAIN.”

@olamhi02 reacted:

“No company wants to train graduates and groom them to become a product they want again. Here we have thousands of undergraduates if not millions. But they still want to keep recruiting someone that has a job at hand all because they don't want to pay for graduate Trainnie again Shame.”

@talk2veee said:

“Are you people saying that you can't sieve, train, and watch them do the job? How many people have experiences when they've not been given the chance to work? It's also possible you didn't read the whole 600. You searched with keywords, then canceled the rest.”

@Rapfezy said:

“Oh really, how about training the potentials there? Nigerians are fast learners. The situation of the country alone will make you learn! Look into training!”

@RasakLanrewaju said:

“Abi you are struggling to find candidates that will take peanuts as salaries.”

@TalktoTosin09 said:

“We have to know the issues to proffer solutions. There are also issues with the HR/ recruiters themselves. Why were you not able to find suitable candidates? Meanwhile, there is no perfect candidate. You have to give someone a chance.”

@Brightlykel reacted:

“Immediately they are made HR or position of authority they will turn to a quadratic equation that no one can solve.”

Lady keeps calm after getting sacked by boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have hailed a young lady's conduct when her boss pulled a surprise sack prank on her. In the viral video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the male boss accosted the young lady where she was tending to work and began highlighting her flaws.

The employer explained that he has had enough of her poor work behaviours that include not giving customers full attention, pressing her phone on duty as well as taking an unauthorized longer work break. He added that the lady would have to give way for fresh employees who have been training to take over from her.

Quite surprisingly, the lady maintained an unusual calm and smiled when the boss broke the news of her sacking to her. It is noteworthy that the young lady had first politely urged the boss to highlight her flaws so she can improve on them to serve better at her next place of work. As she made to exit the premises, the boss called her back stating that it was all a prank.

Source: Legit.ng