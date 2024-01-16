A Nigerian man vowed to iron clothes for 200 hours non-stop in a bid to break a Guinness World Record

The man, Abdulfattah El-Okene, has, however, stopped at 142 hours, according to information sent Legit.ng

The information also states that Abdulfattah was spending N34,000 every day on fuel for his generator

In a quest to break a Guinness World Record, a Nigerian man vowed to iron clothes non-stop for 200 hours.

However, at the 142nd hour, the man, Abdulfattah El-Okene, stopped based on medical advice.

He ironed clothes for 142 hours. Photo credit: Abdulfattah El-Okene.

Source: UGC

At the time he stopped, Abdulfattah had already surpassed the 100 hours mark set in 2015 by the UK's Gareth Sandars.

Information sent to Legit.ng by Ibrahim Ochu Abdulrasheed stated that Abdulfattah was spending N34,000 daily on fueling his generator.

He said:

"He was advised by his medical personnel to stop this morning after attaining over 140 hours.. A test was run for him this morning by medical personnel and they found out that it's important for him to stop. He did with immediate alacrity. He wasn't depending on PHCN, he was spending 34K worth of fuel everyday since he started on the 10th of January."

In a post he shared on his X account, Abdulfattah said:

"Good morning, fellow Nigerians. I wish to announce to everyone I have abruptly halted my pursuit of the 200-hour ironing marathon in the Guinness World Records quest. My decision, citing medical reasons and reports from my health team, comes after I surpassed 142 hours. in the ironing marathon, I have already surpassed the 2015 record held by Gareth Sanders for a 100-hour ironing marathon from the UK. A heartfelt thank you to everyone for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey."

