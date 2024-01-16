A video of Tony Elumelu introducing his second daughter to the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, and his wife, the First Lady of Benin, has gone viral

In the video, the President asked the young girl if she could speak French and she responded by saying she could speak a little

Netizens who watched the video were left in awe over her casual and simple demeanour as a billionaire's child

In a heartwarming video that has been circulating on social media, Tony Elumelu, renowned Nigerian businessman and Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), introduced his second daughter to the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, and his wife, the First Lady of Benin.

The video captured the moment when the President engaged in a friendly conversation with the young girl.

During the introduction, President Talon, known for his fluency in French, asked the young girl if she could speak the language.

With confidence and a smile, Tony Elumelu's daughter replied that she could speak a little French.

Netizens in awe of how casually Tony Elumelu's daughter dressed

The video quickly gained attention on social media with netizens expressing their admiration for the casual and simple demeanour displayed by the billionaire's child.

@clinton_kosi reacted:

“Can you speak French??”

@iyemaale said:

“See how decent and calm his daughter looks. Meanwhile, some slay queens would be naked. Wealth is calm and humble, and riches are troublesome and noisy.”

@chukss said:

"Look closely at the dressing of a billionaire's daughter. So simple."

@jayanofafrica reacted:

“Because she no wear wig here doesn't mean she doesn't wear o. This looks like she was caught off guard and she was probably having breakfast and daddy said oya come and greet Mr President.”

@gellaberry reacted:

“Why is it that this billionaires daughters don't dress to kill? na we dey dress to kill pesin pikin.”

@officialcityprince said:

“One day I will introduce my children to president of America.”

@itsfola_itsfola said:

“The daughter can not even bend a bit.”

@_pappy120 said:

“You all see say na didi dey the girl head if na poor man pikin now before she go that benin she go don go buy wig ,do lashes.”

Rich Igbo man shows daughter her inheritance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wealthy Nigerian man (@officialafro_g) who calls himself a billionaire has shared a video of his mansion as he took his newborn baby outside.

While in the palatial compound of his beautiful house, he lifted her up to show her the whole environment. The man said he was letting her see her inheritance. People who watched the TikTok video, after seeing the big swimming pool in the spacious compound, advised him to always cover it because of his kid.

The rich man called himself a "proud Igbo man". Many people were in his comment section to praise his achievement.

