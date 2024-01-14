Global site navigation

Local editions

"Demonstration of Excellence": Secondary School Girl Answers Mathematics Questions Like Computer
People

"Demonstration of Excellence": Secondary School Girl Answers Mathematics Questions Like Computer

by  Israel Usulor
  • A young secondary school girl impressed an audience with her ability to perfectly give answers to mathematics questions
  • In a video, the girl answered mathematics questions thrown at her with the speed of light as if she had a computer in her brain
  • The girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, is a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

A girl displayed great intelligence during the Interswitch Spak as she answered mathematics questions with speed.

In a video, the girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, demonstrated a lot of excellence in the way she answered the questions thrown at her.

Nigerian girl answers mathematics questions with speed.
The girl gave answers to mathematics questions at the Interswitch Spak. Photo credit: InterswitchSpak.
Source: Twitter

The mathematics questions came in quick succession, but she kept getting the answers correctly in a way that attracted applause from the audience.

Dora, a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state, impressed social media users who have seen the video.

Read also

"You did it": Generous lady spoils her boyfriend with money, portrait of him on his graduation day

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a girl who answered mathematics questions

@The_khemist

"That rhythmic movement she displays is a remembrance strategy. The same was used during the memorisation of the answers to the questions. Retention of information and ability to recall is also a form of intelligence, let no one make any mistake about that."

@Ayegbusi1234

She demonstrated excellence. I wish her well in her life's endeavours and pray that she doesn't lose focus in this current world of many distractions."

@NarrativeNestor said:

"These are the sorts of shows that should be encouraged, not the useless BBNaija, where people sell poverty and emotions to gain votes and become famous and toxic."

@ematetz said

"She can be the next Dora Akunyili if she gets the right support from our government, we live in a country where we celebrate BBN and give little attention to education."

Read also

"This is awesome": Boy gets internship opportunity at Louis Vuitton after making sketches of clothes

@ematetz said:

"Hopefully more attention will be given to Education in this country because we have so many talents wasting with no or little support."

Boy solves mathematics questions correctly

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy solved eight mathematics questions correctly, thereby impressing many TikTok users who saw him in a video.

The boy's parents posted a video showing how he smartly attended to the math questions and got the answers correctly.

The kid has been called a mathematics genius because of his impressive ability to solve questions without using a calculator.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel