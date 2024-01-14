"Demonstration of Excellence": Secondary School Girl Answers Mathematics Questions Like Computer
- A young secondary school girl impressed an audience with her ability to perfectly give answers to mathematics questions
- In a video, the girl answered mathematics questions thrown at her with the speed of light as if she had a computer in her brain
- The girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, is a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A girl displayed great intelligence during the Interswitch Spak as she answered mathematics questions with speed.
In a video, the girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, demonstrated a lot of excellence in the way she answered the questions thrown at her.
The mathematics questions came in quick succession, but she kept getting the answers correctly in a way that attracted applause from the audience.
Dora, a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state, impressed social media users who have seen the video.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of a girl who answered mathematics questions
@The_khemist
"That rhythmic movement she displays is a remembrance strategy. The same was used during the memorisation of the answers to the questions. Retention of information and ability to recall is also a form of intelligence, let no one make any mistake about that."
@Ayegbusi1234
She demonstrated excellence. I wish her well in her life's endeavours and pray that she doesn't lose focus in this current world of many distractions."
@NarrativeNestor said:
"These are the sorts of shows that should be encouraged, not the useless BBNaija, where people sell poverty and emotions to gain votes and become famous and toxic."
@ematetz said
"She can be the next Dora Akunyili if she gets the right support from our government, we live in a country where we celebrate BBN and give little attention to education."
"This is awesome": Boy gets internship opportunity at Louis Vuitton after making sketches of clothes
@ematetz said:
"Hopefully more attention will be given to Education in this country because we have so many talents wasting with no or little support."
Boy solves mathematics questions correctly
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy solved eight mathematics questions correctly, thereby impressing many TikTok users who saw him in a video.
The boy's parents posted a video showing how he smartly attended to the math questions and got the answers correctly.
The kid has been called a mathematics genius because of his impressive ability to solve questions without using a calculator.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng