A young secondary school girl impressed an audience with her ability to perfectly give answers to mathematics questions

In a video, the girl answered mathematics questions thrown at her with the speed of light as if she had a computer in her brain

The girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, is a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state

A girl displayed great intelligence during the Interswitch Spak as she answered mathematics questions with speed.

In a video, the girl, Dora Chinenyenwa, demonstrated a lot of excellence in the way she answered the questions thrown at her.

The girl gave answers to mathematics questions at the Interswitch Spak. Photo credit: InterswitchSpak.

The mathematics questions came in quick succession, but she kept getting the answers correctly in a way that attracted applause from the audience.

Dora, a student of Cruntvid International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra state, impressed social media users who have seen the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a girl who answered mathematics questions

@The_khemist

"That rhythmic movement she displays is a remembrance strategy. The same was used during the memorisation of the answers to the questions. Retention of information and ability to recall is also a form of intelligence, let no one make any mistake about that."

@Ayegbusi1234

She demonstrated excellence. I wish her well in her life's endeavours and pray that she doesn't lose focus in this current world of many distractions."

@NarrativeNestor said:

"These are the sorts of shows that should be encouraged, not the useless BBNaija, where people sell poverty and emotions to gain votes and become famous and toxic."

@ematetz said

"She can be the next Dora Akunyili if she gets the right support from our government, we live in a country where we celebrate BBN and give little attention to education."

@ematetz said:

"Hopefully more attention will be given to Education in this country because we have so many talents wasting with no or little support."

