Rave-of-the-moment, Mummy Zee, also known as Debbie, has been promised a trip to Zanzibar which would be paid for

The fellow, who made the offer, said it would be for five days and her feeding as well as accommodation would be covered

Mixed reactions trailed the gesture as some people advised Mummy Zee not to consider it due to the person offering it

An X user, @MissyKobell, has offered Deborah Loveth, popularly known as Mummy Zee, a five-day trip to Zanzibar, an island in the Indian Ocean.

@MissyKobell described Mummy Zee as a good woman, saying the trip is well-deserved.

Details of the Zanzibar trip

According to @MissyKobell, the trip would last five days and is a first class one. The netizen added that Mummy Zee's feeding and accommodation would be sorted out. @MissyKobell tweeted:

"Hi Debbie,

"I've gotten in touch with my good friend Yaqub for your International Passports.

"Your first proper date will be a first class trip to Zanzibar.

"5 days accommodation and feeding sorted with my friend Mensah as your Tour guide.

"The children will be with grandma.

"DM your NIN.

"You're a good woman.

"You deserve."

@MissyKobell's offer did not sit well with some internet users as the netizen was one of those who criticised Mummy Zee.

Mixed reactions trail the Zanzibar offer to Mummy Zee

@harrisonJNIOR said:

"@_Debbie_OA don’t engage with this person for any reason. They’re vile and don’t seem to have good intentions for you."

@YOURTAILORBOY1 said:

"At this point, the only thing this woman never get nah witchcraft. Over to you feminist and co."

@ThisisMoyo said:

"@_Debbie_OA do not send your NIN o... May you not be scammed in 2024!"

@Akewusolaf said:

"Na proper God grace be this."

@drpenking said:

"God exists. Nothing you would tell me. But Abeg make Una no lodge am for.

"That hotel in Zanzibar where dem been almost assault that black girl that time o."

@D_lone_wolf_ said:

"You wan gift am Pandora's box shey?

"I no trust your contribution."

@Blisssonn said:

"What God cannot do does not exist, so you see grace you bow."

NNPCL gifts Mummy Zee N200k PMS voucher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NNPCL had offered Mummy Zee a N200k PMS voucher.

NNPCL tagged @_Debbie_OA, saying the gesture was to celebrate her love story, which initially earned her criticism from some sections of netizens.

The corporation said she could redeem the voucher in any of its over 900 retail stations nationwide.

Since her tweet went viral, Mummy Zee has been showered with over N3 million and other mouthwatering gifts.

