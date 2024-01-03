An expert said there are some provinces in Canada where it is easier to get a permanent residency permit

In a TikTok post, the expert listed Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia as the easiest places to live and earn

The expert noted that the average annual salary earned by those working in Saskatchewan is N33.9 million

An expert knowledgeable about Canadian provinces shared the easiest place to get a permanent residency permit in the country.

In a TikTok post, Canadim Law Firm noted that four out of the 10 provinces in Canada are the easiest places to clinch the much sought-after permit.

The expert said the provinces are Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia. The post also provided insights into the average salaries of those who live and work in the four provinces.

Average salaries earned in four Canadian provinces

According to Canadim Law Firm, the average annual salary in Saskatchewan is N51,300 Dollars or N33.9 million.

Their counterparts in Alberta earn 60,000 CAD or N39.7 million, while those working in Ontario earn an average annual salary of N51,000 CAD or N33.7 million.

The average salary of those living and working in Nova Scotia is 45,900 CAD or N30.3 million per annum, according to Canadim Law Firm.

Reactions to statistics of average salary in four provinces in Canada

@Moisés Melgarejo said:

"I've been in Saskatchewan for 3 years and no success in my PR; there are no jobs. my work permit will expire soon."

@kokodollar57 said:

"Please can you help me with the express entry?"

@23yearsold asked:

"Any idea about Vancouver?"

@jaynereezur asked:

"How about New Brunswick?"

@black widow asked:

"I would like to come to Canada with my 2 girls. How do I apply?"

