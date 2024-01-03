Global site navigation

Local editions

"Annual Salary is N33.9m": Expert Lists Easiest Provinces to Get Permanent Resident Permit in Canada
People

"Annual Salary is N33.9m": Expert Lists Easiest Provinces to Get Permanent Resident Permit in Canada

by  Israel Usulor
  • An expert said there are some provinces in Canada where it is easier to get a permanent residency permit
  • In a TikTok post, the expert listed Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia as the easiest places to live and earn
  • The expert noted that the average annual salary earned by those working in Saskatchewan is N33.9 million

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Legit.ng Better Now.

An expert knowledgeable about Canadian provinces shared the easiest place to get a permanent residency permit in the country.

In a TikTok post, Canadim Law Firm noted that four out of the 10 provinces in Canada are the easiest places to clinch the much sought-after permit.

Expert shares easy provinces to get a residency permit in Canada.
The expert says it is easy to get permanent residency permit in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia. Photo credit: Getty Images/COROIMAGE and Razihusin. Photos are for illustration only.
Source: UGC

The expert said the provinces are Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia. The post also provided insights into the average salaries of those who live and work in the four provinces.

Read also

"2800 people have applied": Canada-based man helps people get passport to japa, deadline is today

Average salaries earned in four Canadian provinces

According to Canadim Law Firm, the average annual salary in Saskatchewan is N51,300 Dollars or N33.9 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Their counterparts in Alberta earn 60,000 CAD or N39.7 million, while those working in Ontario earn an average annual salary of N51,000 CAD or N33.7 million.

The average salary of those living and working in Nova Scotia is 45,900 CAD or N30.3 million per annum, according to Canadim Law Firm.

See the video below:

Reactions to statistics of average salary in four provinces in Canada

@Moisés Melgarejo said:

"I've been in Saskatchewan for 3 years and no success in my PR; there are no jobs. my work permit will expire soon."

@kokodollar57 said:

"Please can you help me with the express entry?"

@23yearsold asked:

"Any idea about Vancouver?"

Read also

"Come and live in UK": White man offers visa sponsorship for Nigerians to work for charity abroad

@jaynereezur asked:

"How about New Brunswick?"

@black widow asked:

"I would like to come to Canada with my 2 girls. How do I apply?"

Agent dupes man of N15 million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge disappeared with the money.

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to travel to Canada.

But his dreams were dashed because the person doing the visa for him disappeared without a trace.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel