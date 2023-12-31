A resident of Canada has said it is usually better for those planning to relocate to apply for a visa themselves instead of involving agents

Gloria of Canada said some visa agents have the tendency to dupe their clients, and she cited an example of a man who was duped of N2.2 million

She noted that the man ended up not getting the Canada visa, nor did he get the job he paid for because the agent had deceived him

A resident of Canada has issued a vital update for those wishing to immigrate to the country in 2024.

In a TikTok post, the lady, Gloria of Canada, insisted that prospective immigrants should not make use of visa agents when applying for their visas.

Gloria noted that many visa agents are always on the prowl for immigrants to defraud of their hard-earned money.

She cited an example of a man who used a visa agent to apply for a Canadian visa and never got it.

She said the agent promised the man a job, and a place to live in Canada but ended up not delivering. The visa applicant lost N2.2 million to the fraudulent visa agent.

Gloria advised prospective immigrants to do a little research and do the visa application themselves since it was possible to get a visa without using agents.

Reactions as lady advises against the use of visa agents for application

@Jeff s 01 said:

"Then tell us how to do it ourselves."

@Josh Chi asked:

"Please can I easily convert my Canadian conferences visa to a work visa?"

@user9211450638835 said:

"Me that wanted PR to Canada, someone told me I need pay N5.5m."

@Ngozi_ca said:

"You dey stress yourself. They will not listen. Leave them."

@Samtex asked:

"How can people pay agent before visa even come out?"

Man loses N15 to fraudulent visa agent

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge disappeared with the money.

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to travel to Canada.

But it appears his dreams will not come true because the person doing the visa for him has disappeared without a trace.

