A man overseas has informed netizens that it is possible to migrate to Europe with just N1 million

The travel advisor said one of them offers free university education to domestic and international students

He listed the essential documents to have before one can begin making moves to relocate to these cheap European countries

A travel advisor, Dave, has revealed some cheap countries to relocate to with N1 million.

In a viral TikTok video, Dave named the countries while responding to a netizen who enquired about Western countries N1 million can take him to.

The first he mentioned was Luxembourg. Photo Credit: Spooh, TikTok/@davethetraveller

Source: Getty Images

Cheap countries to move to with N1m

Dave said Luxembourg is one of the cheapest countries to move to with N1 million. He said the European country's varsity, the University of Luxembourg, gives local and international students free education.

He added that one just needs to get a transcript and an international passport as the school gives admission to applicants.

"1m to 3m will be enough to study in Luxembourg , study fees is free for domestic and international students," he wrote.

The next country he mentioned was Norway, but stated that one would be required to present financial statements to be considered.

Norway and Luxembourg's visas and flight costs from Nigeria

According to Schengen Visas, the standard Luxembourg Schengen visa fee for an adult is 80 Euros (N79,476).

However, certain applicants (most students, children under 6) are exempt from all visa fees.

Booking.com pegged the average price for a plane ticket from Nigeria to Luxembourg at $914 (N822k) for a round-trip from Murtala Muhammed International Airport to Luxembourg Airport.

Norgesportalen reports that the cost of a Norway visa is also 80 Euros (N79,476). A flight from Lagos to Norway could cost as much as N751,279.

Internet users react

christianezeh said:

"I really like Luxembourg how much can I have to travel to Luxembourg with visa and working permit."

William Peters said:

"That two country is better than the United States and uk Canada sef if you nationalize there you are a big boy I swear."

Euroking said:

"Please if you get to Luxembourg , meaning you are in France bcos dey have border, also border with Belgium 5 minutes drive."

user90789844460 said:

"Brother manager 1 million in a small business in your home that coming to Western world."

Mohamed Ali said:

"Omo one million naira for my country na better capital to start business oh."

Emeyung_Rocky said:

"Make he use am start farming for Nigeria abroad no be only way to make am for life."

Narvick said:

"My bro don’t go to that school you go know say NIGERIA na heaven aster you reach that Luxembourg."

Source: Legit.ng