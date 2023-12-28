A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her incredible journey with netizens after upgrading her house

The hardworking lady moved from a 3-bedroom apartment to a luxurious 6-bedroom apartment within a year

Inspired by her post, netizens stormed the comments section to share their growth and how they ended the year

A young Nigerian woman has given viewers a glimpse into her journey of housing transformation.

The lady identified as @tinacutielove on TikTok first showed herself standing in front of a modest 3-bedroom apartment, revealing her space at the beginning of the year.

Lady flaunts her 6-bedroom-house Photo credit: @tinacutielove/TikTok.

Lady's house transformation trends on TikTok

It then transitioned to a magnificent 6-bedroom apartment, highlighting the spaciousness that now defines her living environment.

The video served as a testament to her hard work and determination for the period of one year.

Netizens share their personal transformations for the year

Inspired by the young woman's video, netizens enthusiastically engaged in the comments section, sharing their stories of how they started and ended the year.

The comments section was filled with tales of personal growth, achievements, and changes in living situations.

From moving to new cities, upgrading their homes, or even starting their businesses, individuals used the opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments and share their excitement for the future.

@faith commented:

“I started this year with Teno F1 and am ending with iPhone 6.”

@lumma aldo Kiku said:

“Congratulations sis. I started this year in my mums house!! Now I own a 779 square metres land and a small house!”

Dorothy said:

“I started this year in my mom house and I am ending it in my mom's house. We try again next year.”

Ehina reacted:

“Started this year in my mom's house ending it in my husband's house.”

@ella1332 commented:

“I started this year in one room and ended this year in my father’s house.”

@seunfunmigir1 reacted:

“I started the year as an undergraduate, ending it as a graduate.”

ViESSICA N said:

“I started this year in Nigeria ending it in my dream country congrats dear.”

20-year-old lady becomes latest landlady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

