A video of a young man stunning one-bedroom flat with exquisite interior design went viral online

The flat featured a TV and a cosy bed with a blue light that enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the room

The owner of the flat revealed that he installed the light by himself, demonstrating his creative flair and skill

A young man shared a video that showcased a stunning one-bedroom flat with exquisite interior design.

The video shared by @victorud22 captured the attention of many viewers who admired the elegant and modern style of the room.

Man shows off his room. Photo credit: @victorud22/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The room has a sleek TV and a cosy bed with a soft blue light that enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the room. The light created a soothing and relaxing atmosphere that contrasted with the vibrant colours of the walls and furniture.

The owner of the one room revealed that he installed the light by himself, demonstrating his creative flair and skill. The video inspired many people to appreciate the beauty and potential of small spaces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Khalifa reacted:

“Bruh Abeg how much u do this ur TV stand?”

Anni said:

“Make i come visit you.”

User4613319430288 wrote:

“Na how to sweep this room i just dey think.”

Gesefreves Hoo:

“Electrical nah life ,may God bless our hustle bruh.”

Prescellia:

“Nice one boss.”

Philip pat:

“You manage the room well, asware.”

Raheemjnr:

“Let there be light.”

Kelechi Okereafor:

“Your room mount bro.”

Raddo015:

“You no get shoes?”

FlashMoney:

“Where ur bathroom con Dey bro.”

Big Temmye:

“Can you also install the light in my apartment am in ljebu ode.”

Moslado2087:

“Bro how much you buy your tv.”

Austin Ebube:

“Heat no go too much here so??? Just asking.”

Young man builds 1 room, installs POP, decorates it with nice chairs, paints walls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man has shown how good interior decor could change the look of any place. The man built a room and transformed it.

At the beginning of the clip, the man's room looked unplastered and without a ceiling. Everything in the room was out of place as labourers worked.

Moments later, the clip transitioned and showed a room with a beautiful POP. The space was well managed, with chairs well placed in it.

Source: Legit.ng