Social media platforms are abuzz with videos and photos of mansions emanating from the South Eastern part of Nigeria

Many Igbos who travelled home for Christmas shared photos and videos of the beautiful houses in their native communities

In what is culturally called 'Aku ruo uno', the photos are meant to show that those who made money brought it back home

Proud Igbos who are in their villages for the Christmas festivities are showing off the beautiful landscape of the countryside.

In what has become a trend on social media, many of them are taking pictures and videos of nice-looking houses in their villages and sharing them online.

The mansions are said to be located in the South East. Photo credit: X/Somtochukwu Okonkwo.

Also, there has been an interesting display of philanthropy with one rich Igbo man, Mr Blord, opening his gates to poor people who came in to collect 1200 bags of rice and four cows.

In what is culturally called 'Aku ruo uno', many Igbos take pride in returning to the village to show the progress they have made in life and to share some.

Videos, photos of mansions flood social media

In a post shared on X by Somtochukwu Okonkwo, many gigantic mansions were on display.

One of the undated videos shared captured cute mansions in Nnewi, a community in Anambra state.

Another video in the post captured a beautiful compound in Nnodo with expensive cars parked in the compound.

Another video shared on Tiktok by @datgirl_fif, showed another building with different young people taking turns to tell people about Igbo culture.

One of the ladies who spoke said her father built a mansion in the village before building one in the city.

See one of the posts below:

See another video below:

Social media reactions as many Igbos show of mansions

@smart_life3 said:

"The no wan make we breathe Oooooo. Please allow the non-Igbos to breathe."

@AdakuJay84159 commented:

"Igbo people is a people God blessed with a copious amount of intelligence, charisma and money making skills."

