Applications for the 2024 Shell Live Wire Program are still being accepted for interested participants

The Shell Live Wire Program is funded by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC)

Yearly, it provides funding and mentorship for young business enthusiasts intending to start their own businesses in the Niger Delta Region

Those who have not applied for the 2024 Shell Live Wire Program can still do so as the deadline approaches.

The application deadline for the 2024 edition of the funding program is today, December 22, 2023.

The program is open for young people setting up businesses in the Niger Delta. Photo credit: Shell SPDC and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The aim of the program is to provide start-up funds for budding entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta Region.

According to information on the Shell website, it empowers young people who would, in turn, empower others.

Those interested must be between the ages of 18 and 30 to qualify to apply for the funding.

They must also be ready to set up businesses in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, and Akwa-Ibom.

Information on the SPDC website states:

"Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria is the flagship of our youth enterprise development programmes. The initiative was launched in Nigeria on March 27, 2003, to provide access to entrepreneurship training, business development services as well as business start-up capital for youth-owned businesses. The programme also provides opportunity for beneficiaries to access fund from financial institutions. To date, 6,580 youths have been trained and 3373 have received business start-up grants. Most of whom are now employers of labour."

Interested young people can visit here to fill out the application form.

Man to give young people start-up funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a Nigerian student studying in the USA, has set N3 million aside to fund start-up ventures in Nigeria.

Noel, who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, is doing this through his NGO called Boys Champions Foundation.

In a chat with Legit.ng Noel said his aim is to empower young Nigerians who are desirous of going into entrepreneurship but who lack capital.

