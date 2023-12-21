A Nigerian lady, Saubirin, who went viral on social media for her humility and dignity in labour has received a great help

The lady expressed great gratitude when she got N20,000 from a stranger who wanted to help her

The same person returned with more money people donated and gave Saubirin N210,000 in cash

A 400-level Nigerian student, Saubirin, who met a stranger interested in her story got more attention.

Days ago, a professional photographer took a photo of Saubirin and got to know how she has been trying to sell cakes to raise school fees.

400 level student received help

Right there, he sent her N20,000. The token got her very emotional, and people were touched.

Social media users contributed N190,000 through the photographer. The kind man also added another N30,000 to the money.

Speaking about the money gift in a video, Saubirin said it was the best thing she has got in 2023 so far. The money came at the right moment.

She revealed that she had a daughter who she had been trying to care for. At the end of her video, she asked the photographer:

"Is there anything I can do for you?"

