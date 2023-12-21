A man posted a tech job with a mouthwatering salary, and he has asked those interested to send him a message

The man said the lucrative tech job is available at Gumroad, a well-known e-commerce platform

The product design job pays at least N164k per hour, which is around $200, and the employee can choose to work remotely

A man has shared a lucrative job for skilled experts in the tech ecosystem who are willing to work remotely.

The man, Sahil Lavingia, made a post on X intimating interested persons about the opening at Gumroad, an e-commerce company.

Source: Getty Images

Sahil said the job pays at least $200 per hour, about N164k in the current naira to dollar exchange rate.

He said the job is remote, and tech enthusiasts could apply. If employed, they could work from wherever they live.

Also, he said the employee had the option of relocating to New York City if they chose not to work remotely.

He shared his email and asked those interested to send him a DM or a message through the address. He asked that they send a portfolio of their work.

See details and how to apply below:

Netizens react to lucrative job at Gumroad

@_nonthakon said:

"No meetings besides one a quarter" is such an amazing incentive!"

@neilquinn asked:

"Can you be more specific about the type of 'product design' you need done? Web/mobile UX? Design for marketing assets? Physical packaging design? I'm assuming web/app type UX."

@imudayyyy said:

"Is there a way I can stand out in this crowd?"

Source: Legit.ng