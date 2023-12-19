Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, recently awarded a cash prize of 1 million naira to the top student from her cooking class

The exciting moment was captured in a viral video shared by the winner via her official TikTok account

The cooking class, which aimed to teach young Nigerians how to prepare unique dishes, concluded with an award ceremony for the top three participants

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, recently made headlines after organising a paid cooking class aimed at teaching young Nigerians how to prepare unique and delicious dishes.

The class attracted enthusiastic participants who were eager to learn from the renowned chef's expertise.

Girl receives N1 million after emerging winner of Hilda Baci's class Photo credit: @chukwusomagaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Chef Hilda awards top student for cooking class N1 million

After several weeks of culinary lessons and hard work, the cooking class reached its pinnacle with an award ceremony.

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci, known for her culinary prowess and popular cooking shows, announced the top three individuals who excelled in the class.

Among the top three participants, @chukwusomagaa on TikTok, emerged as the ultimate winner, receiving a cash prize of 1 million naira.

The moment of triumph was captured by Chukwusomagaa in a TikTok video that quickly went viral, showcasing her proudly holding her well-deserved prize placard.

Netizens congratulate young lady as she emerges winner of Hilda Baci's class

As news of her victory spread, netizens flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages.

The young lady's dedication and talent in the cooking class were acknowledged and celebrated by people from all walks of life.

@harri ET reacted:

“Congratulations dear, have been following u since u started your assignment videos you deserve it and even more.”

@JOY CEEDU reacted:

“Congratulations dearie Rs. Your hard work really paid off and you deserve it. I'm happy for you.”

@Ayoola Surprise said:

“Congratulations babbyyi was here all thruu the class and see what the lord has done! Well deserved.”

@AMAKA said:

“Congratulations. Well deserved.”

@Sinminsola"C reacted:

“Congratulations It was well deserved.”

@nenye_kitchen reacted:

“Congratulations dear. more wins.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng