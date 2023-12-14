A Nigerian lady's extravagant and outrageous Christmas budget list has caused a stir on social media

The lady’s Christmas budget list tallied up to a whopping N422,000 and this amount surprised netizens who saw the list

The happy lady handed the list over to her partner who in turn shared the list on social media

A trending photo of a Nigerian lady's Christmas budget list has taken the internet by storm.

The meticulously detailed list shared by @mediagist on Instagram showcased her desire for various items which summed up to a total of N422,000.

Lady’s outrageous Christmas wishlist goes viral

From clothing and accessories to beauty products and perfumes, she spared no expense in planning her festive season.

The lady, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly handed over the extensive wishlist to her partner.

The list included categories such as clothes, shoes, hair and makeup, lotions and soaps, as well as expensive items like perfumes, weavons, and gold earrings.

She wrote;

“Cloths N80,000, Shoes N60,000, Hair/Makeup N70,000, Lotion/Soap N25,000, Powder Smoother N20,000, Perfumes N30,000, Weavon N27,000, Original Bra N20,000, Underwears N25,000, Ear Ring (Gold) N15,000, Watch/Necklace N50,000.”

The total amount of N422,000 has left many astonished at the level of extravagance.

Reactions as lady's Christmas list trends online

Once the list made its way online, netizens couldn't help but express their opinions.

@imqwincy said:

"You no know wetin market dey talk now?"

@judasgirl said:

"This one too small. My own don deyy enter 1 million already."

@angelicaaa commented:

"Wow so una dey even write Christmas list. Rich kids everywhere."

@sandravero6 reacted:

"Only bra 20k where una dey see this kind money."

@feliccc added:

"If my girl give me this kind list I go forward am to her papa to know why we break up relationship."

