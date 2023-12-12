A cute baby with a prominent black birthmark on her forehead recently underwent a surgical procedure to permanently remove it

The surgery was performed skillfully, leaving no trace of the birthmark and leaving netizens in awe

Social media users praised the parents for their decision, recognising the impact it could have had on the child's future

A baby with a thick black birthmark on her forehead has gone viral after undergoing a successful surgical procedure.

The procedure was conducted recently to have it permanently removed from the baby's face.

Parents remove baby's thick birthmark Photo credit: @okay_reallyofficial/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

A life-changing surgery, baby’s birthmark successfully removed

In the video shared by @okay_really_official on Instagram, the surgery was performed with precision, ensuring that there would be no visible evidence of the birthmark.

This life-changing procedure provided the child with a fresh start, free from potential teasing or discomfort that may arise in the future.

Netizens applaud parents' decision to remove baby’s birthmark

The decision made by the baby's parents to pursue the surgical removal of the birthmark has garnered widespread praise from netizens.

Recognising the potential challenges the child could have faced due to the birthmark, online users applauded the parents for prioritising their baby's well-being.

The overwhelming support from the online community highlighted the importance of empathy and understanding towards others.

@iamdencia commented:

“It's beautiful to see parents who have the emotional intelligence to fix things at early ages so your child grows up with normalcy. A lot of parents are blinded by its cute or it's natural & their kids grow up in a society that'll make u feel really terrible. Kudos to them.”

@zandywarhol reacted:

“The amount of toxic positivity in the comment section is clinically insane. They didn't want their baby to have a massive mark on her face and they had it removed. Well done by the parents. These same people crying in the comments are the ones calling 450 pound people beautiful as obesity kills tens of thousands a year.”

@noodlecake716 reacted:

“They just saved her a lifetime of bullying.”

@paulaspeaking said:

“What a beautiful child. I think removing it was a good idea. People are so cruel. She wouldn't have escaped the teasing.”

@lynnorzolek reacted:

“No one wants to look different at a young age. She would have been teased and felt like an "outsider!" After 32 years as an elementary teacher I know that is a fact.”

Watch the video below:

