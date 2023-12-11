A TikTok video showing a woman’s sister-in-law struggling with her little son at home sparked a heated debate

The sister-in-law who works as a nurse was attempting to perform a DNA test on the cute baby boy

The video has garnered mixed reactions from viewers with some supporting the sister-in-law's actions and others expressing concerns

A video of a nurse insisting on conducting a DNA test on her brother's son has caused a serious frenzy online.

In a trending clip, the lady was sighted struggling to perform a DNA test on the little boy who cried loudly.

Mum cries out as sister-in-law performs DNA test on son Photo credit: @christiana1502/TikTok.

Lady's controversial DNA attempt on brother's son causes buzz

The video shared by @christiana1502 affirmed the lady's determination to carry out the test, despite the challenges she faced while trying to administer the swab.

Sharing the video via TikTok, the mother of the little boy wrote:

“POV: your nurse SIS-in-law. Insist on doing a DNA testing for your baby boy.”

Mixed reactions trail video of sister-in-law’s insistence on DNA test

The TikTok video has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from viewers.

Some individuals supported the sister-in-law's decision, understanding her desire to confirm the child's biological relationship.

On the other hand, some expressed concerns about the appropriateness of the situation and questioned the necessity of the DNA test.

Netizens have taken to the comments section of the TikTok video to voice their opinions, resulting in a divided online community.

@maryjane reacted:

“Don't blame ur sis in law blame ur husband cos they're acting based on how he presented u to them.”

@Littlemisswerey reacted:

“If My sister in law should try this one with me and finally the child is for her brother Omo forget am leaving that family cox where the hell is my hub.”

@supermodel_that_sells_cars said:

“This type of people won't allow their husband to do such to dem o. But na dem dey drag their own brothers.”

@Graciel commented:

“Nawa oh sha she shouldn't bring different results oh.”

@Thug life reacted:

“Make sure you convince her husband to do it too cus people just like to middle in others business.”

@brian reacted:

“Na something Dey lead to something so tell us wetin happen.”

Watch the video below:

Man finds out wife cheated after DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking story of infidelity and deception has gone viral on Twitter, where a user named @iamAbode shared the story of a man who found out that his three children are not biologically his. According to his tweet, the man has been married for 14 years and has three boys with his wife, who is also a preacher in their church.

However, he revealed that he had a car accident five years before he met his wife, which left him with a condition that made him infertile. He did not tell his wife about his condition because he was hopeful that God would heal him.

He also said he became a pastor after the accident. The man was surprised when his wife got pregnant six years into their marriage and had their first child. He secretly did a DNA test and found out he was not the father. He repeated the test for the other two children and got the same result.

