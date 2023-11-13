A Nigerian lady was challenged to stay in a room for 24 hours with no phone to win N50k and she accepted

In a video, she turned from side to side on the bed as she tried to withstand not being with her phone

The outcome of the test caused a stir online as many people indicated an interest in doing the challenge

A Nigerian man has shared a video showing how a young lady fared after he challenged her to stay in a room for 24 hours with no phone in a bid to win N50k.

The man, identified as Mr Blue Max on TikTok, is famed for daring people to take on various challenges for cash rewards.

In the clip, a camera was placed in the room to ensure the lady stuck with the rules of the challenge.

At intervals, the man came in to check up on her and even offered her N25k after she stayed in the room for 12 hours, but she refused.

Eventually, she was able to complete 24 hours and was surprised with the cash reward, as it was presented by her mum.

People share their thoughts on the challenge

Abeeice said:

"All this on top 50k you even get mind carry her mama come to present 50k.. my mother no go come I trust her."

IFEOLUWA:) said:

"Walai 2 weeks I fit do am if you fit Dey give me food no worry I fit stay for 1 month walai I know it’s not easy but trust me I will stay."

prettyella12345 said:

"Y i no de get una self pls I'm in for this challenge, I'm in Abuja."

PRE CIOUS said:

"I Dy Inside my room since one year now,I nrv come out."

Smart Purity225 said:

"Me wey dey stay inside my room without eating for 3 days just water and garri Omo."

miniie said:

"Please how can I apply ??? make I help you reduce the money sef….just give me 20k and I’ll stay for I week…as far say food dey, I’m okay."

DahRicchy said:

"I no too need too much food just give me Ogogoro."

sokky said:

"No be her mother she wan see oo na her boyfriend she wan see … mumu say she’s winning it for her babe."

