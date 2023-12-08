A man who is set to relocate to America cannot wait to make the journey after he successfully secured a visa

In a funny video, the young man was seen happily cuddling his visa and putting it under his bed

He also spread the American flag on his bed and slept on it, indicating that he could not wait to fly out

A man who received his American visa has shown his utmost desire to fly to the country without delay.

A video he shared on TikTok showed how he reacted after he laid hands on his visa.

The man could not wait to travel abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@akomayes.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @akomayes showed the man cuddling his visa with so much happiness. He kissed it so many times before hiding it under his makeshift bed.

Apart from pampering his visa, the man also spread the American flag on the makeshift bed to serve as his bedsheet.

In a separate video, the man said he kept checking on the visa to be sure it was still there.

A lot of people who saw the man's video said they, too, would like to get a visa and travel abroad. Many Nigerians are now moving abroad in what has been described as the 'japa syndrome.'

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sleeps on the US flag

@Larry ventures said:

"I believe it I we use it next year inshallah."

@MERIT commented:

"Imagine say na dream and you wake."

@Kenneth Henry asked:

"Bro how long did your process take before you could join your wife? Becauses I've been on the wait."

@TOKE OF LAGOS reacted:

"I believe I’m using this sound in March 2024."

@tj.sp2002 said:

"like I do check my Canadian visa on a daily basis."

Lady keeps visa on her bed

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady also kept checking on her UK visa a night before her journey.

The lady kept the visa on her bed and kept touching it in uncontrollable joy.

People who saw the video said they behaved the same way a few days before they relocated abroad.

Source: Legit.ng