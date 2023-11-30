Global site navigation

Young Lady Asks Her Mother for the 86,000 Naira She Lent Her, Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Chat
People

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A young lady’s WhatsApp chat with her mother went viral on TikTok after she asked for the money she lent her
  • The mother replied warmly that she knew about the debt and would pay soon
  • The daughter seemed to be teasing her mother when she demanded her money in the video

A video of a young lady who shared her WhatsApp conversation with her mother when she asked for the money she owed her has gone viral on TikTok.

The mother responded after greeting her warmly that she was aware of the money she owed her and would pay soon.

Photo from female user
Lady in conversation with mom. Photo credit: TikTok/@purity_shades
Source: TikTok

The entire amount the mother owed her daughter was 86,000 naira, and the daughter appeared to be joking when she asked for her money from her mother in the video.

New mum cries out that her friend thinks her baby is hers, shares video proof online, many gush

Watch the video below:

