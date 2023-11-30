A young lady’s WhatsApp chat with her mother went viral on TikTok after she asked for the money she lent her

The mother replied warmly that she knew about the debt and would pay soon

The daughter seemed to be teasing her mother when she demanded her money in the video

A video of a young lady who shared her WhatsApp conversation with her mother when she asked for the money she owed her has gone viral on TikTok.

The mother responded after greeting her warmly that she was aware of the money she owed her and would pay soon.

Lady in conversation with mom. Photo credit: TikTok/@purity_shades

Source: TikTok

The entire amount the mother owed her daughter was 86,000 naira, and the daughter appeared to be joking when she asked for her money from her mother in the video.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng