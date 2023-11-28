A Nigerian lady who makes baby dolls has shared a video on TikTok telling people how much she sells each of them

In the video she posted, the lady said the prices of the hand-made dolls range from N1 million upward

A lot of social media users marvelled when they saw the prices, and they asked why the dolls were so expensive

A video of beautiful dolls made by hand and how much they cost has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was posted by @clovekids, who said the prices of the dolls range from N1 million upward.

The baby dolls are hand-made with crochets. Photo credit: TikTok/@clovekids.

Source: TikTok

The prices surprised a lot of her followers, who said they had never seen such expensive baby dolls.

The dolls are made with crochet, and they look distinctively different from regular ones.

In another video, the lady was still working with crochets, producing the dolls. She said the prices are a giveaway.

Her words:

"Help me spread the word! Handmade one-of-a-kind dolls. So yes, our prices are really just giveaways!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of expensive baby dolls

@Temithemua said:

"Even ritual materials no cost like this."

@olanike commented:

"E come be like say I no dey see again oo. 1000 or 1,000,000."

@Bby Sharon said:

"No be only clove dolls cinnamon nko?"

@dhebbzLeo0308 said:

"Wetin be clove dolls again ,make una Dey serious for this life abeg."

@Femi said:

"Na Zimbabwe dollar she dey talk."

@Deebae said:

"What does these clove dolls do for human?"

@Kenz said:

"I talk am say this my Garri don deh too much. Abeg na 1,000,000 be that abi na 1,000?"

@Megwalu David said:

"Nah to marry the clove dolls."

@Xuxxexx4eva07 said:

"Dem sabi wash plates and clothes?"

@jamesmonday8815 said:

"To make real baby no cost reach like this."

Source: Legit.ng