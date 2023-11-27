A Nigerian man sparked an uproar online after sharing the bill his cook sent him for stew and vegetable soup

The exorbitant prices listed on the bill raised concerns about food inflation in Lagos

However, observant netizens queried the inflated prices and it turned out that the cook was at fault

A Nigerian man, Rotus Oddiri, recently shared a photo of the bill his cook sent him for the week's supply of stew and vegetable soup.

The bill revealed high prices for various ingredients, and this caused Rotus to raise an alarm over the food inflation in Lagos.

Man displays bill his cook sent to him

Source: TikTok

Man shocked to the bones as cook sends bill for stew and vegetable soup

According to the list, a kilogram of turkey was priced at N7,000, chicken at N6,000, fish at N6,000, cow leg at N6,000 per kilogram, ponmo (cow skin) at N2,000 per kilogram, stockfish at N1,500, pepper at N1,000, crayfish at N1,000, palm oil at N1,500, vegetable oil at N1,500, Maggi seasoning at N500, tomato at N3,000, spice at N500, and vegetables at N2,000.

The total cost of the ingredients amounted to a staggering N40,500.

He wrote;

“Cook sends me a bill for Stew and vegetable soup for this week. A stark reminder that Food inflation in Lagos is higher than in the Nation. All eyes on the @cenbank and their inflation targeting going forward #food #inflation #costofliving.”

Netizens probe man's cook over exorbitant food bill

Upon sharing the bill on social media, Rotus Oddiri's followers and netizens quickly pointed out that the prices listed by his cook seemed highly inflated.

Many claimed that most of the ingredients could be purchased at significantly lower prices in the market.

The online community expressed their disbelief and questioned the cook's intentions behind such inflated prices.

Cook retraces steps, reduces prices following uproar

The cook magically reduced the price amidst the Twitter backlash and probing she received.

In response to the online backlash, Rotus Oddiri engaged in a conversation with his cook, sharing the comments from Twitter users.

Surprisingly, the prices of the ingredients began to magically drop.

The price of chicken decreased from N6,000 to N3,000, turkey went from N7,000 to N5,700, and fish dropped from N6,000 to N4,000.

He wrote;

“PRICE UPDATE: Cow leg sellers aren't around on Sunday (in this area anyway) so we removed that. After sharing Twitter comments with my cook, the Chicken price has magically come down, same for Turkey and Fish.”

Reactions as man shares conversation with cook who sent food bill

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of netizens below.

@spirit_coder reacted:

“The cook from chop you. Which food she wan cook with 500 naira Maggi?”

@Basheer GoldenBoy said:

“Which vegetables is 2000? You wan resell?”

@iamfearlessking reacted:

“Kilo of Turkey is 7k now? I highly doubt.”

@Neyoo06 said:

“Y you dey call attention of @OfficialDSSNG naa, and at Rotus Rotankwot where she dey buy her Palm oil and Vegetable Oil 500, cos the last time I bought them, it was 2000, and 2200 respectively.”

@tbs commented:

“What kind of fish are you consuming?”

@jagabanolu said:

“Rotus, Kindly start doing the shopping and cooking yourself [if you were abroad u won't cook 1, it will save you money from your fellow Nigerian ripping you off. It’s a therapeutic exercise! Ask your fellow Nigerians how much chicken per kilo is sold!”

@Abby0074real reacted:

“Arghh this one na your Cook, cook this inflation o. Cook Agba Cooker.”

@tosinadeda said:

“You are cooking for the week, she's cooking for her family for 2 weeks. Na two families you de fund.”

See the post below:

Woman gives N10k to good driver who asked for N2500 despite fuel hike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman based in Port Harcourt shared her emotional experience with a driver who was going through a hard time. The woman, identified as Chukwudi Mmesoma on Facebook, booked a ride from a park to her destination in a clean white Toyota Rav 4 car.

The driver, a man in his mid-50s, was courteous and friendly. He put on the AC for the rider despite the fuel price increase and even suggested a place where she could get some food. The driver waited patiently for Mmesoma for about 30 minutes while she bought her food.

Mmesoma said she felt sorry for him but did not pry into his matter. When they arrived at the destination, the driver checked the price, which was N2500. The woman decided to tip him generously and sent him N10,000 instead. The driver was so shocked and overwhelmed by the gesture that he was moved to tears.

Source: Legit.ng