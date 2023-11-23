Many young adults usually dream of doing white-collar jobs like banking and accounting and for others, it is to be techies, but young Splendor Nkiruka Emmanuel has her eyes set on the Nigerian military.

The 20-year-old is the poster girl for the word 'passion' because she has gone as far as rocking the army camouflage she could get from her military friends.

Splendor Nkiruka Emmanuel is passionate about the Nigerian military. Photo Credit: Splendor Emmanuel

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the young promising lady bore it all on her driving force and her application to the Nigerian Air Force.

How Splendor became a viral sensation

The Anambra indigene went viral in October when she took to Facebook to celebrate doing well in her National Examinations Council (NECO) exam.

Splendor's celebration held great significance as she took the exam five years after she finished secondary school.

It also brought her a step closer to actualising her dream of serving in the Armed Forces which had been delayed due to her lack of a good result.

Splendor sets sights on the Nigerian Air Force

The Nigerian Armed Forces are composed of three services - Army, Navy and Air Force - and Splendor told Legit.ng she has now applied to the Air Force.

When asked what her motivation is, the lady, from a family of five replied:

"No specific reason. Just the passion to be in the job. The passion is motivating me."

On how her parents feel about her Air Force aspiration, Splendour said she has their backing.

"They are in full support."

For the time being, she is a member of a paramilitary organization in the Catholic church called MOD (Man of Order and Discipline).

