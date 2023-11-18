A rich Nigerian man in Lagos casually said that he got his Lamborghini Urus for N350m while a lady was talking to him

The man went ahead to say his wristwatch was N20m, surprising the lady and those who watched his video even more

Many young Nigerians were amazed by how rich the Lagos socialite was as they talked about his wealth

A young Nigerian man popularly known as Ibor King has shown off some of his expensive possessions in a video.

While speaking to an interviewer (@king__mitchy), the man said that his Lamborghini Urus was worth N350m. The lady was surprised.

2023 Lamborghini Urus and Rolex watch

The content creator talking to him said that there was definitely money in Lagos state. According to Car Expert, the price of the car ranged from $390,000 (N327,615,600) - $402,750 (N338,326,110).

As if that was not all, the man in a video said that he bought his Rolex watch for $20k (at least N20m), the lady was surprised more.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dizman said:

"You Dey walk out , you leave Ibro king standing."

Ex said:

"Ibro king no small o fimile fun."

Fred said:

"350million naira is just, 400 thousand cedis."

Ice Nation said:

"Normally ibroking no small."

OG Loper said:

"See car.. while my neighbor no dey gree me hear word again since wey him buy him 1980 camry."

King Oshin said:

"My own urus no reach dat price oo…wait make I check my receipt..1 hr Abeg ..I’m coming."

Iamscarboy_anaam said:

"Yh it’s worth the amount some are even 450m."

freeman said:

"The car looks so nice seriously."

YOUNGCODM said:

"So na this kind questions Egungun wan dey ask Wizkid."

josephgwwest said:

"After the video many things go don sup the girl dey form holy girl make the camera man off camera first."

Man made millions in 1 day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who trades currency pairs (forex) posted a video showing the moment he made $144,935.25 (N112,397,286.38) in a single trade.

The man (@jeffreybensonforex) sat in front of his laptop looking at the chart when his trade ran so much into profit. He was very excited.

