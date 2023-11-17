A Nigerian man stunned netizens with the perfect way he arranged 20 coolers without any of them falling

In a trending video, the man was seen at a plastic market with 20 coolers stacked on his head

As he walked on the road, someone was hyping him and narrating that it was all part of the hustle to make a living

A Nigerian man was spotted hustling hard at a market, and a video of his hustle sparked reactions on TikTok.

The clip was posted by Dynamic Eagle, who said it was captured at a certain plastic market, which he did not name. Some of his followers said it happened at the Onitsha plastic market.

The man has been hailed as a true hustler. Photo credit: TikTok/@dynamiceagleoffire.

Source: TikTok

The man arranged 20 coolers of different sizes and carried them on his head in a manner that required skill.

The coolers were stacked on each other, with some hanging by the sides. The fact that he carried everything on his head and walked like it was not a big deal stunned netizens.

The narrator in the video praised the young man for his hustling spirit. The narrator also said what he did was not magic but as a result of his hustling skills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nigerian man's hustling skills

@KELVIN said:

"This place looks like Onitsha."

@Mercy said:

"May God send a destiny helper to him soon. Igbo people and hard work na 5&6."

@blessingzimma said:

"Expressway Onitsha by plastic market opposite housing estate Fegge Onitsha. No be magic na real."

@user2014613673581 commented:

"God bless his hustling."

@Jadon said:

"Small cooler we dey carry take dey chop, e reach your turn your use juju."

@toniachioma said:

"May God crown his efforts with success."

@xtandesmanco said:

"Everything una go put am juju."

@user6825808659526 reacted:

"I first think say na traffic lights."

@user3394291091719 said:

"God bless every man hustling out here."

@emekajoe638 said:

"I remember when I dey carry cooler like that for ogbo plastic."

Man carries 13 empty tanks

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Keke rider loaded 13 empty water tanks on his tricycle, but he struggled to ride with it on a bumpy street road.

The 13 tanks were loaded and tied on top of the tricycle, overshadowing its small size.

Many Twitter users who have seen the video said the keke rider took a huge risk with the number of tanks he loaded.

Source: Legit.ng