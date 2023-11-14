A Nigerian man was on a mission to put smiles on the faces of strangers who he found in the streets of Ibadan

In a touching video, the man, named Ayo Adams, gave out N2000 each to five lucky people he met in Bere, Ibadan

When contacted, Ayo told Legit.ng that he would continue to put smiles on people's faces so far as he gets financial support from the public

A Nigerian man stormed the streets of Ibadan with N10,000 cash and shared the money among random strangers.

Ayo Adams posted a video to show the reactions of the lucky strangers who got N2,000 each.

Ayo said he would continue to touch people's lives. Photo credit: Twitter/theayoadams.

Ayo said he carried out the humanitarian action in the Bere area of Ibadan. He gave money to a shopkeeper, a roasted corn seller, and a keke rider, among others.

What motivated man to share money to strangers

When contacted, Ayo, a multimedia journalist, told Legit.ng that he was motivated by the fact that people were going through a lot of challenges.

His words:

"A lot of people are struggling, and I thought if we did community outreach touching the lives of random people, it'd bring hope and make them happy. People have been complaining about the current realities that we live in, and that inspired my decision. There are people who, no matter how little the kindness is, when you give it to them, you just lessen the burden on their neck."

Ayo said he first shared the idea on Twitter and got a financial donation of N10,000 from a friend.

He told Legit.ng:

"I tweeted about doing this on my Twitter account. Initially, I said if I had N100,000, I would commit it to that cause, but my friend, Dotun Omiyale, reached out and gave me N10,000. So I planned with Aisha Olagunju, a friend, to share N2000 with five people in the Bere area of Ibadan."

Ayo said he would continue the humanitarian work so far as the resources were there.

His words:

"I have a strong passion for community development. So I will continue to do this as long as we get the support to make it happen in our own capacity."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians praise Ayo for his good works

@the_bigdot said:

"God did bro....nice one. Na you try pass."

@oyetundejohn700 said:

"Well-done, bro. May the Heavens reward you and your partners."

