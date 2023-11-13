A heartbroken Nigerian man has shared his story of how his ex-girlfriend left him for a doctor after he helped her secure an internship at a federal hospital

He revealed his ordeal in a lengthy TikTok video, saying that he had planned to marry the girl, but she was only after money

He explained that his mother, who worked at the same hospital, helped the girl get the internship opportunity

A Nigerian man has opened up about his heartbreaking experience of losing his ex-girlfriend to a doctor after he went out of his way to help her get an internship at a federal hospital.

In a viral TikTok video, the man narrated how he had fallen in love with the girl and had hoped to marry her someday.

Nigerian talks about things he regrets about his past relationship. Photo credit: TikTok/@erosnephy

Source: TikTok

He said he was ready to do anything for her, including spending his hard-earned money on her needs and wants.

He also revealed that his mother, who was a staff member at the federal hospital, used her influence to help the girl land an internship position there.

However, things took a tragic turn when the girl met the doctor who was in charge of her training. The man said the girl started having an affair with the doctor behind his back, and eventually dumped him for the wealthy doctor.

The man expressed his deep anguish and resentment over the girl’s disloyalty and ingratitude, and advised other men to be wary of such gold-digging women.

Watch the video below:

