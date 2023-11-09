A heartwarming video of a tricycle driver who was offered a blind choice between two gifts has gone viral

The driver, who did not know the value of the gifts, picked one at random

He was surprised to find out that he had chosen a washing powder instead of money

A touching video that captures the moment a tricycle driver was given a blind choice between two gifts by a stranger has melted many hearts online.

The unsuspecting driver, who had no idea what the gifts were, randomly picked one of them without looking.

He was astonished to discover that he had selected a packet of washing powder instead of a bundle of cash.

The video reveals the generosity and honesty of the driver, who did not grumble or demand the other gift.

The video also showcases the benevolence and compassion of the man who offered him the gifts as a gesture of goodwill.

