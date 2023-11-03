Nigerians have reacted to pictures of an Akwa Ibom chef's shrimp farm situated in the South-South region

The young man has amassed a large following on social media and in his locality due to his amazing culinary skills

Many Nigerians showered encomiums on the chef, with some speaking highly of his cooking skills

Baptist Amah, an Akwa Ibom chef, has showcased his huge shrimp farm on social media.

Facebook blog, NigerDelta Insider, shared pictures of Baptist as he flaunted some shrimps and his shrimp pond.

Baptist Amah has a shrimp farm. Photo Credit: NigerDelta Insider

Source: Facebook

According to the blog, the young man has achieved fame owing to his culinary skills and his use of the natural environment in entertaining food lovers.

His page, Baptist Nature Kitchen, has over 378k followers, demonstrating his impact on people as far as the culinary business is concerned in his locality.

His kitchen is located in Ikot Abasi. It is reported he uses firewood to prepare his meals.

People hail Baptist Amah

Philip Bassey said:

"Ur good my brother, u started it first before others adopted it."

Felix Ntui said:

"I love what you are doing, I will like to partner with you. Keep it up."

Comfort Augustine said:

"Keep growing stronger.

"God bless the works of your hands.

"And from Ikot Abasi too."

Abasienyene Brownson said:

"Am proud of you boss, keep up the good work......the sky is your limit......"

Queen Solomon said:

"Coming over this weekend to enjoy your meal ."

Eze Blessing said:

"Baptist is a great Chef, keep it up ."

Patience Iyere said:

"Will be visiting by the grace of God this December."

Source: Legit.ng