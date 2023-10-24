An Igbo man who makes a living selling akara in Lagos state has said he doesn't want his children to follow his line of business

The Ebonyi indigene, who has been in the business since 1998, said he has been able to build houses with it

The akara seller's story earned him the admiration of internet users and melted the hearts of people

Chibueze Damian, an Igbo man who sells bean cakes (locally known as akara), has gone viral on social media.

When interviewed, the man revealed he started selling akara in 1998 and has done it for more than two decades now.

Chibueze, who is dubbed Baba Akara Mushin, revealed that he has built houses with the business and also catered for his kids with it.

According to the Ebonyi indigene, he started with one derica of beans but today the business has blossomed. Chibueze said he offers delivery services as well for customers not within Mushin, Lagos.

He said he doesn't want his children to join his business. He maintained that he is suffering for their good.

"I am suffering for them so that they will be okay."

Nigerians hailed Chibueze Damian

Gideon Kenneth said:

"I saw one aboki for Obalende wey Dey cook Noodles..he said he has been there since 1984 how people Dey tay for a business like that."

Realsmoney68 said:

"My Ebonyi brother, God bless your children so that they will take care of you,may ur business be blessed."

rabiatt123 said:

"Our problems as parents, I don't want them to suffer the way I am, the genesis of most kids problem, no life experience to face life challenge."

Just_John said:

"You know what this man would have achieved with this business for him to do it for 25years. This what we call dignity in labor."

Warrior_Princess said:

"That’s Igbos for you. What you think it’s impossible, you will see them make it possible."

olorun_toyin said:

"Our own baba akara gbogbo ladipo road mushin, more blessings baba akara."

