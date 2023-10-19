A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share how she found someone wearing the same outfit she rocked

The student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, the capital of Imo state, ran into the lady in the school premises

Many people who watched the video thought the ladies looked alike, while others shared what they would have done if in her shoes

A female student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri coincidentally found someone wearing the same clothes as hers and shared her shocking discovery online.

In the clip, both ladies covered their mouths with their hands after seeing they had matching outfits.

The lady thought it was a coincidence. Photo Credit: @jesyama

Source: TikTok

The lady, @jesyama, was more shocked. According to her video, she met the lady in the school premises.

The clip amassed over 300k views at the time of this report as netizens shared their thoughts on the coincidental incident.

@jesyama she collected the phone number of her clothing lookalike.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on the lady's coincidental discovery

Ellie Lhorgan said:

"Went to write an exam and met someone wearing same outfit as mine in the hal Eyy."

choice queen said:

"This thing happened to me in Owerri I went to take car at the park to Lagos. I saw the young girl with desame clothe like me."

JONATHAN4234 said:

''Abike outfit sheybi you talk say nah only me buy this pattern that I am lucky."

Benny said:

"l have trust issues.

"So I don't believe it.

"It's one and the same person."

Lacute said:

"Me I will be happy cus is showing that I have some one who likes things I like some werey con Dey say she co throw it away."

Ismail Roimot said:

"Na why we talk say make una dey buy okirika assuming na okirika no go fit get twin."

Christabel Chinyere said:

''But wait o,who notice they both look alike."

Akinsuroju Itunuoluw said:

"Going home to change as fast as possible and throwing the clothes away."

Lady flaunts lookalike in matching dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off her lookalike in a matching dress.

According to one of the ladies identified as @nyore.eroyn on TikTok, they are friends, and both love wearing matching items.

In a video, they flaunted their matching white dress and hairdo, and many people still asked if they were twins. The clip has been trending online as netizens commented on how beautiful they looked.

Source: Legit.ng