A gigantic masquerade went viral on TikTok after a Nigerian man posted a video of it to showcase it to the world

In the video, the masquerade paraded the streets as it was trailed and controlled by hefty-looking men

It is said that the masquerade, which is associated with the Nnewi people of Anambra state, is the most feared in Igbo land

Reactions have trailed the video of a gigantic masquerade, which is associated with the Nnewi people of Anambra state.

A video of the masquerade was posted on TikTok by Inno Naija, who told people some things he knows about it.

The masquerade moved around the street during a festival. Photo credit: TikTok/@innonaija.

In the video, the masquerade called Ajofia was seen parading the streets in the company of hefty-looking men.

Inno Naija said the masquerade only comes out once in a while during important community festivities.

Video of giant masquerade from Nnewi

He said it is forbidden for women to see the masquerade and that anytime it comes out, it must be guided by strong young men.

Inno Naija also said it could cost as much as N500,000 for one to bring the masquerade to a social event.

Many who saw the video marvelled at the size of the masquerade, and some said they had seen it before.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of Igbo Masqurade

@johnsn Leks said:

"Talk about Ekiti masquerades they are the best."

@Gella said:

"Proudly Igbo! Proudly Nnewi!"

s@olomontoochukwu8 said:

"I have seen it once."

@miracle obioma said:

"Yes I'm an Igbo girl. We don't go out whenever he's going."

@missunapologitic said:

"I would love to experience this."

@spark lite said:

"Please can you do more videos on masquerades? I don't understand them."

@_xulie said:

"It’s actually more than half a million to get it to perform."

