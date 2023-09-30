A Nigerian man went viral on TikTok after he continuously dropped a series of funny pieces of music

The man with the name Ezugo Boy has even attracted the attention of popular comedian Sabinus

In one of his videos, Sabinus was seen singing one of the funny songs released by Ezugo in which he asked a lady named Nkechi to be prayerful

A Nigerian man has attracted the attention of many TikTok users because of how he sings.

The man named Ezugo Boy sings in a funny way, which makes people laugh whenever they see his videos.

The young man sings in a funny way. Photo credit: TikTok/@ezugoboy1.

Source: TikTok

In one of his videos, he sang about a lady named Nkechi, admonishing her to be prayerful.

He said Nkechi should pray to the master. In yet another video, Ezugo said he has made money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ezugo sang about master, saying he is the greatest. By master, he was apparently referring to God, who he said calmed the powers of the sea. He said the master gave Moses the power.

His way of singing and how he dances makes people laugh.

Also, he uses one particular soundtrack. Interestingly, he has become popular as people use his songs for funny jokes.

Even popular comedian Sabinus sang one of his songs.

Watch one of his videos below:

TikTok users react to funny music video

@Malvin said:

"Tomorrow now, him go tell him children say him be music legend."

@Billzz said:

"Master thank you for giving Ezugo boy your power."

@Nene reacted:

"Again! This early morning."

@shuga said:

"Why I dey always laugh before he begin to sing."

@K€N-€SCOB@R commented:

"This guy must be from Imo State."

@Brownshuga reacted:

"Make master settle this guy na make we rest."

@Bobby yankiss said:

"The guy dey burst my head."

Talented boy plays music with empty cans

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy played music after combining empty cans.

The boy who does not have a drum managed to thrill social media users with the music he played.

Many people who saw the video acknowledged that the boy is highly talented.

Source: Legit.ng